Anambra civil service doctors embark on indefinite strike

By Phil Okose Onitsha

Medical Doctors in Anambra state, under the aegis of Conference of Civil Service Doctors, NAGGDMP, has embarked on an indefinite strike action sequel to alleged failure of the state Government to adhere to agreement signed with them. Addressing newsmen at General.

Hospital Onitsha, yesterday, the State Chairman of the NAGGDMP, Dr Livinus Chukwuma, said that, “this strike is necessitated by the failure of the state Government to adhere to the agreement signed with the Civil Service Doctors and Nigerian Medical Association on one part and the Government of Anambra state on the other”.

He recalled that doctors in the state had earlier embarked on 13 months strike action due to the failure of the state Government to accept the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure, as prescribed by the

Federal Government as the standard for all doctors in the federal civil services.

He said that the strike was called off after intervention from eminent persons amd an agreement reached and am MoU signed which stipulated that the government would periodically review the salaries until 100 per cent was achieved, starting from 50 per cent.

He said that Federal Government in 2014 reviewed the CONMESS ups.

He said that the doctors in the state were disheartened because they were least paid doctors in the whole of the country as the state government has failed to keep to its part of the bargain.

“This is inspite of all efforts made for state government to see reason, including a warning strike in 2019”

In a press release signed by the chairman, his secretary, Dr O.C. Okonkwo and Public Relations Officert, PRO, Dr Terry Okeke, it read in

part thus, “We noted that all the states were either paying 100 per cent of the 2014 template or something very close to that. This leaves the doctor in Anambra getting about 40 per cent of what his collegue in other state is receiving, level for level”

This he said makes an Anambra doctor a laughing stock and frustrated one which resulted in brain drain.

He said, “We regret the consequences of the strike action especially to patients as it is inevitable.”

For a better society

Total Views: 77 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

