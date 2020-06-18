Anambra Cargo Airport misses 18 months completion deadline …Govt bars journalist from accessing project

Recall that the governor had in grandeur occasion in April, 2017 flagged off the $2.2 billion Cargo Airport project, promising to complete it within a space of 18 months.

He had also said that the project was being handled by a Chinese Company, Sinoking International on a Build, Operate and Transfer agreement, (BOT), with the state donating only land as its contribution to the project.

However, the project remained undone, even as its delay in taking off was blamed on the seizure of a drone meant for aerial surveillance by the federal government.

Meanwhile Obiano in the 2020 budget, voted N6 billion for the project, saying that the state would recover the money as soon as the Chinese company returns to the site.

However, effort by some journalists who went on independent investigation of the project was rebuffed by some youths who insisted that they had the order of the state commissioner for works, Marcel Efejiofor not to let journalists into the site.

The Commissioner for works who opposed any visit to the site opted to speak with the reporters in his office in Awka, even though he was at the site.

He said, “I don’t know what you want to be told about the project. Go and quote me, just say work has not started. I am not ready to talk further on the project, so you can say that I said no comment.

“If you have other things to know about the state of roads in Anambra, I will be ready to speak to you, but I am not willing to talk about the airport”.