Anambra: AUBO grabs Onitsha Urban drivers’ revenue collection contract

The deal which was sealed on behalf of the State government by the Commissioner of Transport. Christian Madubuko, however, directed the State Chairman of AUBO, Comrade Chinedu Molokwu, to work with the fear of God while discharging his duty,

Tasking AUBO to remit all fees and levies collected into the pause of the State government, the Commissioner reminded AUBO that the government reserved the power to cancel the contract without hesitation should the association fail in its duty.

Appreciating the state government, the Chairman of AUBO, popularly called, ‘Maintain,’ assured that his union would work with the laid down rules and regulations even as he sued for the cooperation of all the Urban drivers.