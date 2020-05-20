Amuneke, Adepoju hail impressive Chukwueze

Nigeria legends Emmanuel Amuneke and Mutiu Adepoju have expressed their pleasure with the progress of Villarreal forward Samuel Chukwueze, said.

The 20-year-old winger broke into the limelight at the 2015 U17 World Cup tournament in Chile under the guidance of Amuneke.

The forward helped the Golden Eaglets to clinch the title for the fifth time and subsequently won the Bronze Boot award. After his impressive showing in the competition, he joined the Yellow Submarine’s youth team in 2017 and was promoted to the first team a year later.

Amuneke, who believes in the quality of the forward, has spoken of his delight with his development while backing him to move to a bigger club in future.

“Samuel Chukwueze whom I was privileged to have coached in the U17’s, you can see how good he is and the team he finds himself. Villarreal is a team that likes to give young players opportunities to grow,” Amuneke reveals.

“I hope he can be in a bigger club where Africans can enjoy him, not only in Nigeria because I believe whoever is playing in La Liga from Africa is representing Africa and that is our joy. So it is good to see our players doing very well in La Liga week-in week-out.

They are playing and contributing their part to the development of La Liga.”

Similarly, former Real Madrid forward, Adepoju has also praised the progress of Chukwueze at Estadio de la Cerámica, stating the 22-year-old did not disappoint him, following his fine displays at the U17’s.

“I am happy Chukwueze is playing in La Liga. I could remember when he was in the U17 under Amuneke. I could remember the talent he had and the prospect that he was showing then,” Adepoju said. “When I heard he was in Villarreal’s second team, I believed he’s going to get into the first team and he’s going to make waves in La Liga. He has not disappointed me.“

Besides Chukwueze, a number of African players are impressing in the Spanish top-flight like Nigeria’s Kenneth Omeruo and Chidozie Awaziem, who are on the books of Leganes as well as Ramon Azeez, playing for Granada and Ghana’s Thomas Partey, who is doing well for Atletico Madrid.

