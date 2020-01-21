Amotekun is a Christian strategy to silence us – Osun Muslims

Muslims in Osun State, under the banner of Osun State Muslim Community (OSMC), have condemned the process for the recruitment into the newly launched Western Nigeria Security Network, also known as Amotekun.

They described the process where recruits are asked to produce birth certificates from Churches as a deliberate action to silence the Muslims in the region.

In a communique issued at the end of a delegates’ meeting held in Osogbo, Osun State Muslim Community said that they were in full support of existing security outfit for protection of life and property in Nigeria provided by the Nigeria constitution and the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The group in the communique signed by the duo of Alhaji Mustafa Olawuyi (President) and Alhaji Hashim Ilelabade Olapade (Secretary), a copy of which was made available to us on Monday, added that “The composition and establishment of Amotekun in the South West of Nigeria is unacceptable by the Osun State Muslim Community (OSMC) as highlighted in its nomenclature.”

“We unequivocally condemn issuance of certificate of birth, letters of recommendation from the Church deliberately silent about other religions. Osun State Muslim Community (OSMC) can never support one-sided security outfit which may later on prove insecure for the general populace.

“Osun State Muslim Community (OSMC) hereby awaits full details of the composition of the security outfit which should be fully endorsed by all State Houses of Assembly in the South West of Nigeria.

“The Amotekun charter titled “Amotekun Golden Rule” contravenes the spirit of Nigerian constitution, confrontational and sectional. The OSMC shall not be disposed to support any organization on tribal sentiments.

“The establishment of Operation Amotekun is shrouded in secrecy and hidden agenda, inimical to security of lives and properties and the progress of the nation therefore it should be countenanced.

The group also condemned the action from of Adeleke University Ede for allegedly suspend a Muslim student.

“The OSMC reviewed the case of a Muslim Student suspended for a semester from Adeleke University for not attending daily Church services as compelled by the University.

“It was resolved that the Stand of this University negates the policy of National University Commission (NUC) that guarantees freedom of worship for faith-based private Universities. Therefore, Adeleke University Ede is an untrustworthy, insincere and deceitful institution.

“Muslims are hereby called upon to henceforth boycott the University and seek admission for their wards in other tertiary institutions that are tolerant to the practice of Islamic religion”.

