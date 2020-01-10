Amotekun: FFK react, tells N/ Delta, Igbo govs what to do over insecurity

Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation Minister, on Friday applauded the establishment of Amotekun security outfit in the Southwest.

Fani-Kayode urged governors in the South-South and South-East to emulate such move in their respective regions.

In a tweet, the former Minister insisted that self-defense was a necessity in the face of biting insecurity challenges.

“The Amotekun security outfit & initiative is the best thing that has happened to the Southwest states in the last 4 years. I commend the Southwest Governors and all those involved in its formation and establishment. I urge the Governors of South-South and Southeast to do the same. Self-defence is the first law!,” he tweeted.

We had reported that governors from the Southwest on Thursday launched the Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN) otherwise known as “Amotekun.”

Governor, Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State had explained that Amotekun was set up not to undermine the power of the Federal Government of Nigeria but to ensure adequate security in the Southwest.

Fayemi had made this disclosure in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital during the official launch of the new security outfit which is an initiative of all the six Governors in the South West region.

At the launch were Governors Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State and Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

Others were Deputy Governor of Ogun, Noimat Salako-Oyedele, Deputy Governor of Osun, Benedict Gboyega Alabi, Yoruba World Congress Leader, Professor Banji Akintoye and Otunba Deji Osinbogun.

