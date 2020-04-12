Amid challenges, NPA reiterates its commitment to facilitation of trade in Nigeria

UGO AMADI

Despite the challenges posed by the global pandemic that is COVID-19, which has reduced the economic activities of various nations, especially the maritime sector, the management of the Nigerian Ports Authority has reiterated its assurance and support to all stakeholders of its commitment to facilitation of trade in Nigeria.

Also , knowing fully well the impact of the global pandemic on world economies and human lives is so far reaching, it would be impractical to expect Governments alone to fix . The Nigerian Ports Authority as majority shareholders alongside other shareholders of the Agura Hotels, Abuja, have agreed to donate the 130-bed fully furnished hotel as isolation centre for COVID-19 in Abuja.

The Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority, Hadiza Bala Usman in an interview with Daily Champion stated that this is a social responsibility initiative aimed at supporting efforts of the Federal Government to contain the spread of the virus in Nigeria.

She noted that the Authority encourages all Nigerians to follow all advisories issued by the National Centre for Disease Control and be confident that Nigeria shall overcome.

Interestingly, individuals and private sector companies generally have seen it as their civic responsibility to help in the control of the virus and the Nigerian public and private sector has so far lived up to expectation. With the number of established cases in Nigeria rising, we have seen over the past few weeks, private sector firms in the Business world, Financial Services , FMCG and FINTECH sectors striding up to the mantle to support the Government’s efforts to tackle the spread of coronavirus and also as a show of noble corporate citizenship.

However, analysts has in recent time expressed that Africa has a lot to lose from a sustained low oil price, in addition to the damaging economic impacts of COVID-19. Economic powerhouses like Nigeria and other countries , which reportedly had difficulty selling oil production ear-marked for export in April, could take especially hard hits, made especially vulnerable by a lack of economic diversification.

On this note, Hadiza Bala Usman has reiterates total support to all stakeholders and Nigerian government in her concerted efforts at ensuring long term stability of the maritime sector and sustenance of the economy.

As a mark of good leadership, NPA leadership directed all Terminal operators to suspend all applicable terminal storage fees on consignments (demurrage) for an initial period of twenty-one days effective March 23, 2020.

She noted that this gesture is in recognition of the pressure that the COVID-19 pandemic imposes on businesses, the responsibility imposed on the Authority to relief this burden on its customers as well as attaining the objective of the Federal Government’s Ease of Doing Business Policy at this trying period.

According to her’’ The Authority recognises the financial implications of these policies on the terminal operators and will consider a shift in ports operational charges to ameliorate the situation of stakeholders.’’

Also, consequent to the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari that Lagos seaports, (Apapa and Tin can Island Ports), should remain open in the duration of the two-week lockdown of Lagos State:

Hadiza assured all stakeholders that arrangements have been made for operations at the ports to continue without hindrance.

She noted that Safety procedures, which will guarantee the wellbeing and security of stakeholders and staff have been put in place and all are advised to kindly comply with directives of port officials.

She called on all other government agencies responsible for smooth operations in the ports to enjoined to be at their respective duty posts to discharge their functions in line with the presidential directive of maintaining operational functions at the Lagos ports.

As a mark of vibrant leadership, Hadiza Bala Usman led other Management team of NPA on tour of Ports in Lagos to assess the level of compliance with Federal Government directive to open the ports for continuous operation within the period of total lockdown.

The Managing Director painstakingly went round and had audience with all the terminal operators to find out their challenges within this period to proffer on the spot solutions where applicable.

Operations were going on in all the terminals visited and terminal operators promised to keep the momentum and appealed to the Managing Director, NPA to speak to the security operatives to allow their workers with valid Identity Card to come to work unhindered.

For a better society

Total Views: 82 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

