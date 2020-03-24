Amara Iwuanyanwu emerges deputy speaker Imo state assembly

The member representing Nwangele state constituency in Imo state House of Assembly, Amara Chyna Iwuanyanwu has emerged the deputy speaker of the Assembly in an election supervised by the clerk, Chinelo Emeghara.

His emergence Tuesday, was sequel to the resignation of Okey Onyekanma of Mbaitoli state constituency who formerly occupied the position.

Amara, an alumnus of the University of Nigeria Nsukka, was nominated by Ngozi Obiefu representing Isu state constituency and seconded by her Ideato-south counterpart, Johnson Iheonukara Duru respectively.

We reports that the new deputy speaker was returned unopposed and his election observed by all the 27 members, including the speaker, Chiji Collins.

Similarly, member representing Ikeduru state constituency, Uche Ogbuagu and his Ehime-mbano counterpart, Emeka Nduka were returned the Majority Leader and Deputy Majority Leader respectively.

Other positions such as the Chief Whip and Deputy Chief Whip were also filled up.

Our state correspondent reports that winners of the election were immediately sworn in amid jubilation.

