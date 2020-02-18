Amaechi’s CSO, Iwelu is reported dead

Tony Iwelu, the Chief Security Officer of the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi is dead.

It is unclear how Iwelu died but sources close to the Minister said the DSS Officer died of electrocution at his hotel room in Kaduna.

This comes hours after reports of the attack on Amaechi on the Abuja-Kaduna rail line surfaced online.

It also coincides with claims by the co-convener of #BringBackOurGirls Campaign, Aisha Yesufu that the Minister was indeed attacked.

According to Yesufu, “Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, you should be ashamed of yourself. My sister, my brother and my sister-in-law were on that train. When your convoy scattered and you fled like a newborn mouse whom water have been poured on, it was witnessed! Governance is not by lies and propaganda!

“So Amaechi thought he had security, and he was immune to the insecurity that affects the rest of us.

“Even the President is not secure. What he has is illusion of security. The more these attacks happen, the more likely we are going to be victims.”

But the Minister of Transportation was quick to refute the claim on official Twitter handle describing it as, “Fake News.”

However, sources close to the Minister of Transportation said Iwelu (PSIO), who served as Amaechi’s CSO since he was Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly and then Governor of Rivers State was pronounced dead after he was electrocuted by the Shower rose in his hotel room.

The source added that, “The shower rose electrocuted Tony and triggered a heart attack immediately. He died on the spot. The incident has left the Minister devastated.”

The death of Tony Iwelu was further corroborated by Amaechi’s official photographer, Israel Ibeleme in a post on his Facebook page.

The media office of the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi is yet to issue an official statement on the incident.

For a better society

Total Views: 88 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

