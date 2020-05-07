Almajiris: Abia to deploy more homeland security agents at state borders

STEVE UNEGBU

The Abia State Government has directed that more homeland security agents be deployed to one of the borders with Akwa Ibom State following the interception of a Dangote truck conveying almajiris alongside goods destined for Akwa Ibom State.

This came as the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council has warned the South-East Governors’ Forum not to allow authorities in the North to dump Almajiris in the zone.

The Ohanaeze youths’ warning was due to the alarm raised by the state government on Tuesday on the invasion of Abia by the Almajiris from the North.

According to a statement by the Abia State Commissioner for Information ,Chief John Okiyi Kalu , security has to be beefed in all the borders of the state to ensure adequate security at the state borders .

It would be recalled that Abia State Homeland Security team led by the Commissioner for Homeland Security, Prince Dan Okoli, intercepted another group of Almajiris hidden in cattle trucks at Enugu – Abia border along the Enugu -Port Harcourt Highway.

It was disclosed that overnight, several trucks conveying food items with several almajiris hiding in them were turned back at the same border.

Earlier, The Igbo youth body had on Tuesday noted that allowing the Almajiris in the South East would further expose the zone to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

They urged the leaders to reject any move to evacuate the children to the South-East.

The group stated this in a statement signed by its President-General, Okechukwu Isigusoro, and Secretary-General, Nnabuike Okwu, on Tuesday.

The statement read in part, “We, the Ohanaeze Youth Council Worldwide, describe the interception of Kano Almajiris at Enugu border by Enugu State COVID-19 Taskforce, as collaborative rogue operations and nefarious activities of Northern elders to export coronavirus Almajiris index cases to the South-East.

“The Ohanaeze Youth Council appeal to the South-East Governors to review the circumstances surrounding the decisions of Northern Governors on the ban of Almajiris from anywhere they are found, back to their states of origin, and take a decision to ensure that all Almajiris begging in the streets of South-East are sent back, in line with the established precedent of their own Northern Governors.”

Abia State government had earlier on Monday alerted citizens that it received intelligence report on the planned movement of a group of almajiris into the state within the next 24 hours.

Some residents of Aba, the commercial hub of the state who spoke on the development, pleaded with the state government to quickly do the needful to beef up the security within the state especially at the borders.

One of them, Mr. Jackson Akudiwe said, “Since the news broke out, we’re all jittering because we’ve been hearing that the level of deaths in Kano state was as a result of these Almajiris. He said “How come they want to shift them into our peaceful and less disturbed state? I thank God that the government uncovered this evil plot, but uncovering it is not enough.

“We’re also happy that they’ve apprehended some of them and that’s a wonderful achievement. We plead with them to quickly strengthen the borders Possibly withdraw some compromising police officers and replace them with any other local security here because our policemen are too corrupt.

Meanwhile, Okiyi-Kalu said that the State government has directed that traditional rulers and TC Chairmen of inter-state boundary communities will be held responsible and sanctioned for any of such unauthorized entry into the state. He stressed that the government has warned that all necessary lawful measures must be taken to stop the entry of not only the almajiris but also other unlawful migrants. He added that the measures will remain till the Federal Government-backed inter-state border closure regulation put in place to control the spread of COVID-19 from one state to another is lifted.

