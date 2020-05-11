Almajiri invasion: Group decries complacency in national security

……Urges Southern, Middle Belt to be vigilant

COMFORT EKELEME

Leaders of Southern and Middle Belt Forum have expressed worry over the inversion of their zones by teenagers from the Northern parts of the country popularly called almajiri. The group regretted the complacency on the Nigerian security which seems to have encouraged the invasion of other parts of the country by the almajiri.

It has been observed that these teenagers usually hide in containers and trailers to enter other areas mostly the southern and middle belt in spite of the ban on interstate movements by President Muhammadu Buhari and supported by the Northern Governors Forum.

In a statement jointly signed by Chief E K Clark for PANDEF, Chief Olu Adebanjo for Afenifere, Chief John Nnia Nwodo for Ohaneze and Dr Bitrus Porgu for the Middle Belt Congress, the leaders lamented that this ominous development is coming after Boko Haram threatened three weeks ago that they were going to take their battle against Nigeria to the South East and South South.

The group added that very worrisome is the quietness of the National Security organizations, the National COVID-19 Committee and the Presidency since the issue of threat by Boko Haram broke out.

“This development has brought about very strong suspicions amongst our people regarding the aim of the deployment of these young men. Their capacity to escape all border security checks until they reach many States in the South and Middle Belt points to a strong collaboration. God forbid that the Boko Haram threat is being surreptitiously executed.

“We will certainly not fold our arms and allow massive influx of youths who have no reason to flout extant laws on interstate movements, no pressing National engagement in our areas, no verifiable occupation, no tests for Covid-19 and no pre-arranged accommodation to come and forcibly occupy our forests and perhaps prosecute the threat of Boko Haram.

“The silence of the Federal government in this situation is ominous. The maneuvers appear deliberately planned and provocative. We will resist any threats to our invasion and the security of our lives and property with every amount of self help available to us. To avoid further descent to an uncontrollable situation, we call on the Federal government to publicly declare this invasion illegal, direct our National Security Organizations to flush them out now and ensure that they do not return,” the leaders maintained.

The group further recalled that not long ago, “General Danjuma warned us to be ready for self help. We hope that his predictions have not become inevitable and that our nation can be saved from sliding into lawlessness and its disastrous consequences. A stitch in time saves nine! We call on our people to be vigilant”

