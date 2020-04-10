Alleged fraud: Ondo suspends 25 civil servants

Among them is a worker said to have ‘employed’ his wife, placed her on level 14 and has been collecting salaries.

The Ondo state government has suspended 25 Civil Servants in its employ.

The wife of the suspect was said to have not attended any interview or the state government aware of her employment.

Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu on Special Duties, Doyin Adebowale, spoke when he paraded 25 civil servants caught for various offences including stealing millions of naira, employment racketeering and including fictitious names in the pay roll of the state government.

A staff of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) was also suspended for allegedly stealing the sum of N104m from the coffers of SUBEB.

Odebowale told reporters that the suspended civil servants would be prosecuted and severely dealt with.

According to him,they defrauded the Ondo state government of N104m allocated for capital projects.

He said they were caught due to reforms carried out by the Head of Service, Mr. Alex Aragbaye.

The SSA said, “We are here because of certain suspects the Governor directed that we prosecute. In the civil service there has been this stealing going on undetected. They do it in several ways especially through staff list.

“We have people that imputed fictitious figures into the payroll. When the new Head of Service got into office, he put in place certain reforms to make us know those in actual service.

“We were able to discover that certain elements whose names appears on staff list were never employed. A particular man employed his wife and placed her on level 14. She never attended interview and she has been collecting salaries.

“One of them moved N104 m out of SUBEB account. We have other instances of other millions of removed. These were pure stealing. They have been suspended.

Odebowale added that they would be prosecuted and face disciplinary actions.