Alleged corruption against Obasa: Lagos Assembly C’ttee adjourns sitting

An online media outfit, SaharaReporters and other human rights advocacy groups failed to appear before a committee set up by the Lagos State House of Assembly to look into allegations of abuse of office levelled against the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa.

Others invited include, a veteran journalist, Mr. Babajide Otitoju, Mr. Bayo Oluwasanmi, Budgit, Concerned Nigerians, Adeola Fayehun of Keeping It Real, The Independent Diaspora Nigerians Against Corruption, Human and Environmental Development Agenda.

There had been a barrage of news items from SaharaReporters in recent weeks over alleged corruption tendencies by the Speaker.

However, after awaiting the arrival of the invitees for hours without success, the Committee had to adjourn till tomorrow, 5th June.

Addressing journalists and other members of the Ad-Hoc Committee constituted by the House on the matter, Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Victor Akande stated that the Committee was set up for a fact-finding mission on the allegations made against Speaker Mudashiru Obasa so that the invited groups and persons to substantiate their allegations.

Members of the committee included Hon. Rotimi Olowo, Shomolu 1, Hon. Gbolahan Yishawu, Eti Osa 2 and Hon. Yinka Ogundimu, Agege 2.

Others are Hon. Lukmon Olumoh, Ajeromi/Ifelodun 1, Hon. Ajani Owolabi, Lagos Mainland 1 and Hon. Mojisola Alli Macaulay, Amuwo Odofin 1

“We still have tomorrow, Friday and Saturday for the petitioners to come around. I want to thank you for your patience and for being prompt with your attendance.

“This is not the first time that we are having this kind of issue. It has happened in the National Assembly before.

“It is an allegation; we cannot just go to court. We have to find out the facts and figures. It is not just against the Speaker of the House.

“The House once investigated an issue against the former Governor of the state. We must build something on something for us to have a cause of action,” Akande told reporters.

He also revealed that SaharaReporters, which he said is the most important party in the matter, received and acknowledged the receipt of the invite of the House through their email address.

He added that most of the invitees did not have permanent addresses, and that the House sent invitations to them through their email addresses, and the means they used to make their allegations against the Speaker.

