Ali Nuhu: Reason I don’t kiss or hug in movies

Popular Hausa actor, Ali Nihu, has opened up on why he doesn’t kiss or hug females in movies.

In a recent interview, The ‘Banana Island Ghost’ actor revealed that he stopped kissing and hugging in films because his culture and religion are against such.

“I come from the North, and I’m a Muslim. My culture and religion do not allow for that, so I stopped acting in scenes like that. People talk about it all over but I personally think of it as an ambassador of my culture and religion and stopped,” he said.

Recently, the father of two debunked the rumour of him testing positive for coronavirus.

Nuhu was among the several Nollywood stars, who attended the 2019 African Magic Viewers Choice Award (AMVCA) event in Lagos.

He frowned at the approach of the Lagos State Government when the Health commissioner publicly declared that all the attendees of the AMVCA should submit themselves for testing.

According to him, ”there were guests at the Lagos Film Award ceremony from Kenya, South Africa, and other countries but no alarm was raised over the pandemic.

“The center for disease control discovered that the person suspected to have contracted the virus is negative. They asked us to self-isolate, that they will come and conduct a test on us. To date, they have not come. They must have known that this issue is a hoax.

“The NCDC officials have asked us to continue with our normal activities. They said if we feel any strange development in our body, we should let them know.”

The actor, who became popular after featuring in mainstream Nollywood movies, is a product of Kannywood, a sub-sector of Nollywood. He has featured in several Kannywood and Nollywood productions in the last decade.

