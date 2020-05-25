Akwa Ibom: Medical practitioner scores Gov. Emmanuel high in fight against COVID 19

This, according to him, the governor did through setting up of task force headed by the state commissioner of police, Mr. Imohimi Edgal to monitor the rate of compliance by the citizenry and outliers to the government directives on the virus, establishment of isolation center in Ikot Ekpene to quarantine affected people, public awareness using media organs and distribution of the palliatives.

Equipping the Ibom Specialist hospital for treatment of patients and the 300 bed capacity center at Ituk Mbang general hospital, Uruan, which will be inaugurated on 29th May, among others.

He likewise commended the federal government fo accrediting private hospitals in the fight against COVID 19 by making available to them drugs and other equipment to assist them in treatment of patients.

He suggested that if need be private hospitals could create facilities for isolation of affected people as government may not do it all alone. The medical practitioner also made a case for doctors and other personnel in the health sector to be tested, adding that private medical practitioners who have risked their lives due to passion for saving people should themselves be protected.

Dr Akpanobong who also commended NCDC for doing a work however appealed to Federal Government to decentralize to make it possible for more Nigerians to be tested.

“If testing could be decentralized, either according to the geographical zones or states I am sure more people would be tested. With the closeness of the testing centers to the people more cases will be discovered including the asymptomatic cases”, he added.

Dr. Akpanobong was a pioneer secretary general of NMA, Akwa Ibom state chapter, former house of Assembly member, and member of the ministerial committee that investigated complaint of improper appointment of the incumbent VC of University of Uyo, Prof. Enefiok Essien. He is secretary Ibibio think tank, among others.