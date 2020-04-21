Akwa Ibom: Hausa Community leader urges full compliance coronavirus lockdown order

By Akaiso, Eyo, Uyo.

The Sarki Hausawa of Akwa Ibom State, Alhaji Hassan Saduki has called on Muslim community across the 31 local governments of the state to abide by the directives of the government.

He said the directives were in line with directives and injunctions of Allah and Prophet Muhammad.

Muslims, he urged, should be obedient and law abiding to constituted authority, adding obedience is better than sacrifice.

Alhaji Saduki said he has instructed Imams and Scholars to shelve all Jumat services in entire Akwa Ibom pending when government will reverse the order.

“Immediately the total lockdown order was announced by His Excellency, Governor Udom Emmanuel, the commissioner of police, Mr. Imohimi Edgar who is chairman of the state task force sent a letter to me.

On receiving the letter, I summoned all the Imams and Scholars and advised them to carry the directive to the letter”, he said.

Alhaji Saduki, who is also the vice president of Nigerian supreme council of Islamic Affairs, Akwa Ibom state chapter, said “the council at all times strives to achieve a cordial relationship and understanding between Akwa Ibom state government, indigenes and non indigenes in the state”.

“I will at all times condemn disobedience to the laws of the land and government’s directives because our leader, Prophet Mohammed said obedience to your leaders is the same thing as obedience to Allah”.

However, he lamented the non inclusion of non indigenes in the relief materials disbursement committee, saying if his community was represented the committee might have been properly guided as to the numerical strength of his people in the state.

He saluted the chairman of Itu local government, Barr. Etetim Onuk for his gesture and called on other local government bosses to follow suit.

