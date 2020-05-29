Akwa Ibom: Gov. Udom Emmanuel to dissolve cabinet

EYO AKAISO, Uyo

Members of the present executive council of Akwa Ibom state government have till first week of June to vacate their seats in office.

This is because plan has been concluded by the governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel to bid them final farewell after dissolving his cabinet.

Daily Champion gathered authoritatively that the plan to relieve members of the cabinet of their duties has been in the pipeline since last year.

According to an inside source, the cabinet was due for dissolution shortly after Governor Udom Emmanuel was sworn into office for second term, but since the governor didn’t want to incur additional expenses in bringing in a new set of cabinet the plan had to be put on hold.

Secondly, the governor might have decided to keep them that long to compensate them for their role in rigging the election which brought him into office for second term.

The source that opted to speak on condition of anonymity also added that the governor in his usual financial wisdom might have reasoned that since the end of governorship election is supreme Court, it was financially prudent to retain the cabinet members who have the wherewithal to foot their fares to Abuja for final judgment by supreme Court, than new members who will depend on him for transportation and other logistics

Our correspondent reports that reason why this dissolution will not tardy like the previous one is that already list of successors has been made out pending transmission to state house of Assembly for screening and confirmation.

The champion newspapers also gathered that since the news filtered out politicians have been criss- crossing the length and breath of the state jostling for one position or the other. As we speak the former chairman of Etim Ekpo local government area, Mr. Uduot Jack is likely to be the next commissioner for local government and chieftaincy affairs, to take over from his compatriot, Udo Ekpenyong who is to assume office as next chairman, People democratic party, Akwa Ibom state chapter.

