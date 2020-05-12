Akwa Ibom: Education Commissioner tasks book reviewers on objectivity

By Eyo Akaiso, Uyo.

The Commissioner for Education in Akwa Ibom State, Prof. Nse Essien has urged reviewers of the text books to be adopted from September 2020 to 2023 in Secondary schools to be objective in reviewing books that will positively affect school system in the state.

“I believe you have been selected based on your experiences and tract records. Therefore I expect you to bring these experiences to bear in your objective judgment on this very important state assignment”, he said.

The Commissioner who gave the advice this Monday at the seminar organized for reviewers at the upper basic and senior secondary education in Uyo, didn’t mince words when he described the exercise as crucial and very important.

To this end, he pointed out that the essence of the exercise was to deliver qualitative text materials that will be adopted into the secondary School system from September 2020-2023 school years.

According to him, the periodic review of school curriculum was in line with directives by Nigerian education research and development council (NERDC).

For secondary schools review takes place every three years while primary schools syllabi are reviewed every six years.

Also speaking, the senior special assistant to the governor on education monitoring, Mrs Idongesit Etiebet appreciated the commissioner for the seminar and other initiatives since the advent of the novel Coronavirus, such as the school on radio program to keep students refreshed and updated while on lockdown.

She appealed to the reviewers to be sincere in their assessment, noting that their decision, good or bad, will affect the students positively or otherwise.

The permanent secretary of ministry of education, Helen Ante on her part, advised the participants to bring their integrity to bear in judging whether the books are okay or not to be used in teaching the students.

Setting the tone for the day, Mrs. Iniunam and Barr. Sellong believed that the program will make it possible for teachers to know what to do when they go back to class rooms to teach.

For a better society

Total Views: 33 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

