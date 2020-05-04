Akwa Ibom convicts 38 violators of COVID-19 lockdown

Out of this number, 38 of them were convicted in Uyo and Nsit Atai magistrate courts.

However, one person who claimed to be a 200 level Accountancy student of Uyo City Polytechnic, Uyo was discharged on compassionate ground.

Those convicted were subjected to community service which is to cut grasses around the Court complex for a period of time ranging from two to three days depending on Chief Magistrate’s discretion.

Options of fine from N10,000 to N100,000 were imposed and those who didn’t want to cut grasses paid fine and were left the hook with a warning to be they abide by the order.

Fielding questions from newsmen in her chamber, the chief magistrate, H/W Winifred Umohandi advised Akwa Ibom people to obey Governor’s directives and stay indoors to avoid contracting Coronavirus.

She warned that any violators brought to her Court the second time will meet a more severe punishment.

For those who refused to appear in court but have their “Keke, bikes or mini buses impounded by task force, H/W Umohandi has one advice for them: “you better come out and hear your judgment, otherwise your property will be forfeited to the government”.

Corroborating advice of the chief magistrate, Director of public prosecution, Joseph D. Umoren, said the people should avoid cluster contacts to minimize the spread of the virus.

Speaking further, Umoren explained that the community service was given the violators to act as deterrent to others and advised Akwa Ibom people to abide by instructions from the governor to avoid community spread of this deadly virus that has cure or vaccine.