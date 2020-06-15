Akwa Ibom church cures Covid 19, uses holy water as vaccine

Eyo Akaiso,Uyo.

The Acting General overseer and high priest of Samuel Spiritual Church of Nigeria, Mbiabong Ikono, Uyo, Akwa Ibom state, Apostle Samuel C. Emah has vowed that no member of the church can catch the dreaded Coronavirus because of the holy water he had administered on them soon after the virus birthed globally.

“God had revealed to me before the coming of Covid 19 pandemic in the world and he instructed me on what to do.

He asked me to bless ordinary water and give to each of my members to drink assuring that the water that turned holy shortly after my blessing it, will act as a vaccine against Covid 19 for them. I did as directed.

Check out in any of the hospitals if you see any member (s) of this church hospitalized for Covid 19 call me a liar. And there will be no member of this church who will die of the virus even if it lasts for a year”, he prophesied.

The spiritual leader spoke to mark the 14th anniversary of the celebration of conference of elders of the church, commonly referred to as elders day. The event was low keyed in compliance with the Covid 19 pandemic lockdown protocols that forbid large crowd and prolonged celebration.

“Government, both at the second and third tiers has directed that all celebrations should be low keyed that is why we have decided to do it this way otherwise we’d have prayed from now to 12 midnight today”, he said.

Corroborating the acting G.O and the high priest on the Coronavirus, the spokesman of the church, High priest / Prophet Emmanuel J. Moses drawing from the book of Isaiah 26: 20 averred that this is not the first time lockdown had occurred in the world through God’s directives.

Advising christians and non christians alike to abide by the directives of the government, “Moses” popularly called “South-South man” said “this shut down had happened in the old testament. Hear what Isaiah recorded in the aforesaid passage as directed by the Lord:

“Enter thou which into thy chamber and shut the door behind about thee and hide thyself until a certain moment….till the indignation overpass”.

According to him, “what is happening had happened before and will continue to happen even worse than this so as government directed we should lockdown and pray is in line with the will of God”.

He appreciated P M B and Udom Emmanuel for the way they have handled the monster which has resulted in less fatality compared to what obtains in the developed climbs of the world.

The ‘south south’ man and the resident priest, Rev Inyang who organized the press parley, urged christians to attach themselves more to God and pray fervently, adding that the “Egyptians we see today we shall see them no more sooner than later”.

Samuel Spiritual Church of Nigeria was established in 1932 and got registered in 1937 with branches or stations as they call it spread across the country.

For a better society

Total Views: 211 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

