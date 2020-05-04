Akwa Ibom assures on early delivery of 300 bed COVID -19 isolation center

“This is to supplement the two other existing ones in Ikot Ekpene and Ibom specialist hospital in Uyo”, Udom added.

Disclosing this in a statewide broadcast to review ongoing lockdown order over Covid 19 pandemic, Governor Emmanuel commended health workers for their untiring efforts in fighting Covid 19 pandemic which has resulted in early recovery of many suspected cases with lesser fatality in the state.

But however, he warned medical practitioners in private practice against over keeping patients with symptoms of Covid 19 in their facilities until the situation becomes helpless before referring to Ibom specialist hospital for treatment.

In the broadcast which is to take effect from this Monday, governor merely reiterated some measures that had earlier been put in place which the citizens didn’t accord strict compliance, such as wearing of face masks and maintenance of social distancing in commercial vehicles even in private ones.

Amongst the new measures are opening of markets three days per week from hours of 10 am to 3 pm.

Also the governor directed all commissioners and permanent secretaries to set in motion modalities for staff of their respective ministries to commence work from this Monday in badges and ensure that not more than 30% of workforce is at work at a particular time.

Soliciting cooperation from Akwa Ibom people to ease off the hardship associated with the lockdown to gradually open up the economy, Udom urged people to observe sanitary protocols as earlier enunciated since the advent of the novel Coronavirus in Nigeria.

Udom who gave thumps up to medical team for effective handling of suspected cases of Covid 19 in the state, said “the recent score of 99% by Nigerian center for disease control over contact tracing of index case is indicative of our determination to eradicate the scourge completely from the state”.