Akure’s Monarch suspends palace activities over Corona Virus,hails Akeredolu

DAMISI OJO,Akure

The Deji of Akure, the Ondo State capital, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, has expressed concern over the rising wave of the coronavirus across the world.

The monarch, however, appreciated the timely intervention of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu in stemming the tide of possible spread of the virus in the State

According to the royal father, though,all reported cases in Ondo State had tested negative, the efforts of the Governor in ensuring a disease-free state cannot be over emphasized.

A statement by his spokesman, Adeyeye Michael, said: “The monarch is also fully aware of the efforts of Government, through the taskforce headed by the Commissioner for Health and wishes to enjoin all residents of Akure to comply with the directives of the Federal and State Governments on preventive measures such as washing of hands, avoiding overcrowded gatherings, among other measures.

“In strict adherence to the Governments’ directives, the Palace has also taken temporary measures in the prevention of possible spread of Covid-19.

” The palace wishes to announce a temporary suspension of all cases before it till further notice. This is to avoid overcrowding and large gathering of people in the Palace.

“Oba Aladetoyinbo has also directed all Heads of various markets (Iyalojas’) to, as a matter of urgency, provide buckets and liquid soaps for washing of hands in their various markets. Hand sanitizers should also be made available where necessary.

“In addition, all Senior and Quarter Chiefs should ensure adequate compliance with this directive in all the markets within their jurisdictions”.

“The Palace will continue to partner with the government and all relevant stakeholders in ensuring that all hands are on deck to deal with this epidemic”

The Deji also advised anyone showing symptoms of Covid-19 to report to the nearest Government Health Institutions.

