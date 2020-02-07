Akpabio points out key to N/ Delta dev., urge youths to take action

The Minister of Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio, has said Niger Delta must “forge a bond of peace” for any meaningful development to happen in the region.

Akpabio, a former governor of Akwa Ibom State made the remark while urging youths in the region to do the right thing.

Speaking when he received members of the Niger Delta All Progressives Congress, APC, Youth Leaders in his office, on Friday, Akpabio appealed to youths of the region to always insist on due process.

The former governor promised to focus on youth-centered projects in the oil-rich region.

According to Akpabio: “The Niger Delta is dear to me and I am here to ensure the highest levels of development for the region and its youths.

“It is a sad thing that the region has not witnessed a level of development commensurate with the funds that have been spent by the Niger Delta Ministry and the Niger Delta Development Commission since they were set up.

“Niger Deltans still move around in canoes and on bicycles while those who were in charge of this Ministry and the NDDC flew in personal private jets. With the backing of President Muhammadu Buhari, I am working to ensure that Niger Delta people see tangible results in this new Next Level era.

“We must forge a bond of peace across the Niger Delta by doing the right thing as that is the only way to ensure speedy development.

“I also urge you, young people, to insist on due process even if immediate outcomes appear not to be in your favour. I believe in the youths and I believe also that there are leadership potential in every young person. I will do my utmost to nurture your potentials.”

