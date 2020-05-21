Akoko residents raise alarm over high profile kidnapping

DAMISI OJO, Akure

High profile kidnapping in the four local government of Akoko area in Ondo State has become a major concern to the residents of the area.

The menace had involved monarchs, their wives, clerics, academics and of recent, two senior military officers, Captain Gana along Auga-Akunu road last week and an unidentified Naval Officer, along Ose-Oba axis on Owo Ikare road last Wednesday.

The development is said to be creating wrong signals and fears in the minds of Akoko citizens and prospective travellers.

Commenting on the rampant criminality, the two Akoko elders, Chief Saliu Okoja and Elder James Oladetohun, lamented the extent that the crime had damaged socio-economic activities of Akoko land, originally described as a commercial and peaceful community.

They noted with sadness the lukewarm attitudes of many Akoko sons and daughters from visiting home or to set up small scale businesses because of fear of the unknown.

The Akoko stakeholders appealed for urgent meeting by monarchs, community leaders and religious leaders to find lasting solutions to the problem.

Another concerned Indigene, Mr. Femi Oloketuyi from Irun in Akoko Northwest local government area reminded Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu to expedite action on take-off of Amotekun security initiatives to complement activities of the regular security outfits.

Oloketuyi also called for the establishment of military base in Akoko land, stressing that Akoko is the gateway to Edo , Ekiti and Kogi states.

