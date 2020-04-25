Akeredolu sacks Aide over dereliction of duty

DAMISI OJO,Akure

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, has sacked, Banji Adewumi, his Special Assistant on Youths and Students Affairs, for dereliction of duty.

The Chief Press Secretary(CPS) to the governor, Segun Ajiboye in a statement on Friday in Akure, said Adewumi was relieved of his appointment because he abandoned his responsibilities.

According to the statement, “It was recently discovered that Adewumi has abandoned the office and his responsibilities for some months now, and that he is no longer resident in the country. “Expectedly, his absence has made the office suffer serious neglect, which if left unattended to, may lead to incalculable damage in the relationship between the government and the students’ population,’’ he said. Ajiboye said that the governor has approved the appointment of Mr Ogunyemi Ojo, as his new Special Assistant on Youths and Students’ affairs.

