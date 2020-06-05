Akeredolu mourns Olumilua, says ‘he was a great mind’

The governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Segun Ajiboye, described Olumilua as a great mind who injected a lot of thinking into governance while conducting the affairs of the old Ondo state, from which Ekiti State was created.

Akeredolu said the demise of the illustrious son of Ekiti at 80 amounts to further depletion of the generation of politicians who believe that politics and governance are about service to the people.

According to the Governor, Olumilua lived a good, worthy and exemplary life from which younger generations can learn and imbibe the attributes of discipline, strong character, forthrightness, patience and hardwork.

The governor prayed that the Almighty God will grant the soul of the great politician eternal rest and comfort his family, friends and political associates.

In his condolence message, a lawmaker representing Ondo South Senatorial District, Nicholas Tofowomo, has commiserated with the family of former Ondo state governor, late Evangelist Bamidele Olumilua, who said the deceased would be greatly missed in the state.

The Senator in a statement through his media aide, Olumilua Akinrinlola also expressed his condolences to his son, Muyiwa Olumilua, the current Commissioner for information in Ekiti State.

Tofowomo said: “My sincere condolences to the entire family of his Excellency, late Evangelist Bamidele Olumilua, the former governor of old Ondo State between 1991-1993 who joined his ancestors on Thursday morning.

”The former governor would be greatly missed and his death would be a great pain to many politicians not only in Ekiti State but also in Ondo State.”

”While I express my earnest commiseration to the entire family, my deepest sympathy goes to Mr. Muyiwa Olumilua, the current Commissioner for Information in Ekiti State”.

Also, a former Commissioner for Lands and Housing under his administration, Ambassador Toye Olofintuyi, described the deceased as a democrat and one of those who midwife the Social Democratic Party (SDP) a political platform that elected him as the governor with late Dr. Olusegun Agagu as his Deputy.

Olofintuyi, who is a Commissioner at Federal Civil Service Commission representing Ondo, Ekiti and Edo states also described late Olumilua as very prudent, stressing that he managed the meagre resources at his disposal to bring development to the old Ondo State.

He disclosed that his greatest achievement was that he fought gallantly towards the end of his regime and enrolled Ondo State as an Oil Producing state which the state is enjoying today.

Another personality who served under him as Chairman, Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Ondo State, Alhaji Ibrahim Kilani recalled that the choice of Dr Olusegun Agagu as his deputy governor was very transparent because party leaders decided who became deputy governor then.

Kilani noted that his rapport with Federal Government under Ernest Shonekan Interim Presidency brought many projects to the Old Ondo State.

A former member, House of Representatives when Olumilua was governor, Barr.Lanre kazeem described Olumilua as very strict, loyal party man and disciplined politician.

He noted that he followed the footprint of late Pa Adekunle Ajasin as he was the leader of SDP in the old of Ondo state.

Kareem said Olumilua’s struggle to sustain democracy when former Military President Ibrahim Babangida annulled June 12, 1993 election won by late Moshood Abiola could not be over emphasised in the political history of the country.