Akeredolu confirms another COVID-19 case in Ondo, blames Police Officers

According to the governor, the new case is a police officer who was tested in Lagos State but came to the state after which he went back to Lagos and then returned to the state for treatment.

The governor frowned at the attitude of the police officer.

He noted with dismay the ineptitude nature of the policemen in securing the state borders after the directive from the government to ensure strict compliance with border closure.

He, therefore, urged the state police commissioner, Undie Adie to deploy more security men on the road.