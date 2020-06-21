Akeredolu breaks silence over deputy’s security saga

According to Akeredolu in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Segun Ajiboye, the time the Deputy Governor and his entourage were leaving the Government House vicinity was against the period meant for security personnel to take inventory of items leaving or entering government buildings.

On Saturday night, Ajayi was prevented from leaving the Government House when he was stopped by the Commissioner of Police, Bolaji Salami, who was said to be acting on Akeredolu’s order.

The statement obtained by us read, “It should, however, be placed on records that it is a time-tested code in government’s business for officials to take inventory of offices and quarters before and after an official is moving in or out of offices or quarters.

“Accordingly, the CP’s intervention which was at the instance of an almost manipulated security apparatus at the Government House was most desirable to restore law and order.

“It becomes particularly worrisome and suspicious when aides of the Deputy Governor insisted on leaving the premises with items wrapped in unclear ownership as late as 11 pm.

“Governor Akeredolu reiterates his commitment to the rights of all, including the Deputy Governor. But he must be firm and dispassionate in exercising the roles assigned to him.”

Meanwhile, the Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor, Babatope Okeowo while reacting to the incident reveals condemned the move on his principal by the police commissioner stressing that such should not have come from police hierarchy in the state.

Mr Okeowo said his boss still enjoys immunity as stipulated in the nation’s constitution as much as he has not resigned his position as the Deputy Governor of the state.