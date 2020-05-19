Akeredolu, Aregbesola want Fasoranti’s daughter’s murder suspect back to Correctional Centre

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Consequent upon the successful treatment of a suspect in the murder of Mrs. Funke Olakunrin, daughter of Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti of COVID -19, efforts have been intensified to return the suspect to the Correctional Service facility in Ondo State.

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu stated this at the weekly COVID-19 press briefing at the Government House Grounds, Akure.

The murder suspect, who had earlier tested positive for COVID-19, has been certified negative after two successive tests in line with treatment and testing protocols.

But Akeredolu said he had already made necessary contacts with the Interior Minister Rauf Aregbesola to hasten the return of the defendant to the Correctional Centre since according to him, charges have been read in respect of the case.

A statement by Akeredolu’s Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Media& Publicity, Ojo Oyewande said: “It is no longer expedient to keep the suspect outside an approved Correctional Centre where he is not the proper place.

“We are already discussing with the Minister of Interior on the need to move the suspect, we call them defendants anyway, to the Correctional Centre. That is where he rightly belongs.

“We believe strongly that the Minister will in no distant time, direct appropriate quarters within his jurisdiction to effect the transfer of the man to the appropriate place”.

The Governor expressed optimism that the trial of the suspects would continue unhindered even as he described the two escape attempts of the suspects as worrisome.

For a better society

Total Views: 86 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

