Akabueze gets tenure extension as DG, Budget Office

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), has renewed the appointment of Benjamin Akabueze as Director-General of the Budget Office of the Federation.

This was contained in a statement on Sunday by the Yunusa Abdullahi, Special Adviser on Media and Communications to the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed.

Akabueze was first appointed as a Special Adviser on Planning to the President on February 15, 2016, but he was later re-deployed and appointed as DG of the budget office on June 10, 2016.

His four-year appointment would expire on June 10, 2020, but it has been extended by another four years with the recent directive from the President.

Also, the Presidency tweeted the confirmation of Akabueze’s reappointment on Sunday via its handle, @NGRPresident.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the renewal of the tenure of Mr Benjamin Akabueze as Director-General of the Budget Office of the Federation. The Budget Office is currently undergoing several reforms under the leadership of Akabueze, towards improving effectiveness and efficiency,” it stated.

