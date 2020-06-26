Ajimobi’s death,painful to me,says Akeredolu

He said the death of the All Progressives Congress(APC) Chieftain personally touched him,stressing that he feels the sense of a great loss for many reasons.

Akeredolu said aside his political affinity with the late Ajimobi whom he fondly referred to as Egbon, the governor recalled the memorable days of their shared communality and brotherliness in the City of Ibadan prior to their venture into politics.

Akeredolu in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant(SSA) on Media&Publicity,Ojo Oyewamide Akeredolu said, the demise of the former Governor was remarkably nostalgic moments. Twice, he had cause to be Ajimobi’s Lead Counsel in defence of his gubernatorial mandate; and on both occasions, they savoured victorious moments.

“As a sitting governor then, the late Senator Ajimobi rendered an immeasurable support when Governor Akeredolu ran for the governorship of Ondo State in 2012. He repeated same feat in the historic 2016 second attempt that ushered in the present administration.

” No doubt, his place in the sand of time remains indelible just as the vacuum left behind represents a permanent scar. He was indeed, an embodiment of courage who resonated intelligence and an unusual resilience. He will be sorely missed by all”.

The Governor, while praying for the repose of the soul of the departed, thanked God for the opportunity provided for the late former Governor as he touched lives positively in the various capacities he found himself in his political journey.

Akeredolu said Ajimobi played his part, and “very well too”.