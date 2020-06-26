Ajimobi’s death a loss to the nation, Progressive community

The Progressives Governors Forum, PGF, has said the death of former governor of Oyo state, Senator Abiola Ajimobi is a loss to the nation and the Nigerian Progressive community.

In a statement by the Chairman of the forum and governor of Kebbi state, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, the governors said, “We received the death of His Excellency, Sen. Abiola Ajimobi with heavy heart and gratitude to Allah (SWT) for a life well blessed.

“We, the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), join the family, people and government of Oyo State and the nation to pray for the repose of the soul of our dear and beloved Sen. Abiola Ajimobi. His death is a loss to the nation and the Nigerian progressive community.

“We pray to God Almighty to grant the family the fortitude to bear this heavy loss. May Allah reward all the good work of Sen. Ajimobi, forgive his limitations and bless what he left behind.”

For a better society

Total Views: 138 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

