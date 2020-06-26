Ajimobi’s death, a great loss – Ooni

FRANCIS EZEDIUNO, Osogbo

The death of the immediate past Governor of Oyo State has been described by the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, as a great loss to the Yoruba race.

Reacting through a statement signed by his Director of Media and Public Affairs, Comrade Moses Olafare, Ooni Ogunwusi who described the late Ajimobi a unique Yoruba leader explained that he would be missed greatly.

The Ooni appreciated God for the good life and time of Senator Ajimobi especially for the privilege given to him by his creator to serve his people.

The traditional ruler added that the former Governor who equally served as a Senator of the Federal Republic did his best in the development of Nigeria.

He noted that Ajimobi’s humorous nature despite the lofty positions he occupied during his lifetime would be greatly missed, especially by his immediate family members, friends and associates across the world.

In his words, “The death of Former Governor Ajimobi is unfortunate and painful. Very humorous and down-to-earth in nature, he was a fine gentleman greatly endowed with unfaultable virtues of friendliness, respectfulness, presentable and super intelligence not only as a worthy descendant of Oduduwa but also as a patriotic Nigerian who has indeed written his name in gold through his giant strides in the public service, especially while he served as a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and two term Governor of Oyo State.”

The Ooni however urged his wife and children to take solace in the Almighty God.

