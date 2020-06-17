Ajimobi emerges APC Acting National Chairman

Obiora Ifoh, Abuja

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has appointed Deputy National Chairman, South, Senator Abiola Ajumobi as the acting National Chairman of the ruling Party.

.

In a statement issued late Tuesday night, party’s National Publicity Secretary, Lanre Isa-Oniru said the development was as result of the news indicating the Appeal Court has upheld the suspension of the Party’s National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole by an FCT High Court pending the determination of the substantive suit.

“Guided by advice from the Party’s legal department in line with the provisions of Section 14.2. (iii) of the Party’s constitution, the Deputy National Chairman (South), Sen. Abiola Ajimobi will serve as the Party’s Acting National Chairman.

“According to Section 14.2. (iii),of the APC constitution, the Deputy National Chairman, North/South “Shall act as the National Chairman in the absence of the National Chairman from his zone”.

For a better society

Total Views: 90 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

