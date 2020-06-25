Ajimobi dies at 70 …To be buried tomorrow, Friday in Ibadan

Late Ajimobi who passed on in Lagos celebrated his last birthday on December 26, 2919. He died at 70.

His Media aide, Mr. Bolaji Tunji , when contacted to confirm the death of the All Progressive Congress (APC) leader in Oyo State , could not pick calls put across to him . But, a source close to his family confirmed the passage of the former governor.

The source said that the former Governor would be buried in Ibadan at 10:00am on Friday according to the Islamic rites.

The 70-year-old politician, who had been on a life support machine since last Friday at First Cardiology Hospital in Ikoyi, Lagos, after slipping into a coma following Coronavirus complications, finally died on Thursday, the source added.

Three days ago, the former governor was induced to coma at the First Cardiology Hospital, Lagos to save his organs from failure , but sadly he could not make it” , the source said.

Ajimobi, who was governor from 2011 to 2019, was named the Acting National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress last week but never resumed.

The former Chief Executive Officer, National Oil and Chemical Marketing Company, a subsidiary of Shell Nigeria, died due to underlying health conditions, which was worsened by COVID-19.

He left the oil sector in 2002 after 26 years, and was elected in 2003 as a senator of the federal republic of Nigeria, representing Oyo South Senatorial District on the platform of the Alliance for Democracy (AD).

After first term in the Senate, he contested governorship election in 2007 under the banner of the All Nigeria People’s Party (ANPP), a bid which he lost.

Again, 2011 he recontested the governorship election under the platform of the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), and was duly elected governor. After the expiration of the first term, Ajimobi contested for second term and won, and became the first elected governor to serve eight years in the state.

The late Ajimobi, who was popularly called “the Jinx breaker ” , became the National Deputy Chairman of APC ( South) , and while on sick bed, he was named the Acting National Chairman of the party, never resumed until his demise.