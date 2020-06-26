‘Ajimobi died at a critical period in Nigeria’s history’ – Saraki

Bukola Saraki, former Senate President has described the late Abiola Ajimobi, ex-Oyo State governor as a selfless politician.

Saraki said Nigeria will miss Ajimobi’s wise counsel and intervention at this critical period.

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, National Leader stated this while extending his condolences to Ajimobi’s family.

In a series of tweets, the former Senate President wrote: “I join Nigerians from all walks of life in mourning with the Ajimobi family, particularly Mrs. Florence Ajimobi and the children, over the passing away of Senator Abiola Isiaka Ajimobi.

“He was a jovial, friendly and selfless politician who made immense contributions to Nigeria’s development, as a Senator, and in Oyo State, where he served as a 2 term Governor. We will miss his wise counsel and mature interventions at this critical period of our national history.

