Ajimobi did his best to humanity, says Makinde’s aide, Oduyoye

Special Adviser on Strategy and Political Matters to the Oyo State governor and two-term member of the House of Representatives representing Ibadan South-West/Ibadan North-West Federal Constituency, Hon. Babatunde Oduyoye, has described the death of the immediate past governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi as a sad loss.

Oduyoye, in a statement he made available to newsmen on Friday, stated that Oyo State and Nigeria has lost a gem and an amazing individual, who did his best to serve humanity.

He expressed his condolences to the Oyo State governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde and the people of Oyo State, Mrs. Florence Ajimobi and all members of the Ajimobi family as well as the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State and at the national level, praying to God to grant repose to the late politician’s soul.

Oduyoye said his path crossed with Ajimobi in 2003 when he (Ajimobi) was the senatorial candidate for Oyo South on the platform of the Alliance for Democracy (AD), while he [Oduyoye] was seeking reelection as member of the House of Representatives representing Ajimobi’s federal constituency on the platform of the same party.

He explained that their collaboration and relationship ensured victory for the AD in the two National Assembly elections, noting that the former governor was an astute politician and someone whose life should be studied by the current crop of politicians.

“It is sad to hear of the death of the immediate past governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi. He was an amiable Egbon and an astute politician who always put in his best efforts to help others and to serve humanity. His death at this moment in our polity is a sad loss and it has left a huge vacuum.

“I condole with his immediate family and his political family. This loss is, indeed, a heavy blow for everyone. We can only pray that the Lord grant repose to his soul and grant everyone the fortitude to bear the loss.”

