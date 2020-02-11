Aisha Buhari, Patience Jonathan meet in Aso Rock

Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha Buhari, on Monday hosted her predecessor, Mrs. Patience Jonathan, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Aisha confirmed the meeting via her verified Twitter page on Tuesday morning.

“Yesterday, I received my predecessor, Her Excellency Dame Patience Jonathan at the State House.

“We discussed my efforts with regards to greater involvement of women in politics and participation of women at lower level of governance,” she tweeted along with four images.

Aisha also added that she and Patience also discussed girl child education and her pet project.

She added: “We also discussed girl child education and her pet project “women for change”

“I got to hear her experience during her tenure and listened to her perspectives on issues affecting women and children in the society.

“It was really nice having her around and I look forward to having more of such moments.”

For a better society

Total Views: 66 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

