Aisha Buhari has chased Garba Shehu out of Aso Rock – Kanu alleges

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, has claimed that First Lady, Aisha Buhari, has chased Garba Shehu, President Muhammadu Buhari’s Special Assistant on Media and Publicity out of Aso Rock.

In a similar claim, Reno Omokri, former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan had said Garba Shehu was not briefed about the appointment of a new Chief of Staff because he is now perceived as the head of the late Kyari’s ‘Cabal’ and has now become an enemy to Buhari’s wife, Aisha.

Recall that when we contacted Shehu to confirm the appointment of Ibrahim Gambari, on Tuesday, he said he had not been briefed about the appointment.

Aisha Buhari had late last year claimed that Garba Shehu was no longer loyal to her husband, adding that the presidential aide had shifted his loyalty to a close relative of Buhari, Mamman Daura, who she accused of issuing a presidential directive behind the President.

Aisha had alleged that Daura was issuing directives to Garba Shehu, not to recognize her office.

Amid reports that President Muhammadu Buhari will announce his new Chief of Staff later today(Wednesday), Kanu said that Aisha has already chased Shehu out of the Presidential Villa and this now compels him to wear visitor’s tag.

“Now she is the Boss! Garba Shehu chased out of The Villa and made to wear visitor’s tag when visiting,” Kanu said on Facebook.

“Nigerians- sorry UTPs, I give you your newest unelected ruler, Her Excellency, Madam President Aisha Buhari.

“She succeeded the late and equally unelected ‘President’ Abba Kyari. Jubril Al-Sudani the poster boy is in hiding. #AsoRockIsEmpty. After COVID-19, to your tents O’Israel.”

