Airtel Africa plc celebrates 10th anniversary

Airtel Africa, a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services in 14 countries across sub-Saharan Africa, celebrates its 10-year anniversary this month. Over the past decade, Airtel Africa has supported social transformation across the continent by enabling millions of people to access data services and be part of the financial system.

Bharti Airtel established its presence in Africa when it acquired Zain Telecom’s Africa operations in June 2010. The company has achieved significant growth, reaching more than 110 million customers, bridging the digital divide and increasing financial inclusion. The anniversary follows another recent milestone for Airtel Africa, when the company was listed on the London and Nigerian stock exchanges.

Airtel Africa employs more than 3,300 people across Africa, with another 1.6 m people earning through working with Airtel Africa as entrepreneurs and in its distribution network. Airtel Africa’s voice, data and mobile money services are driving growth and Transforming Customers’ lives. Airtel Africa provides voice services to 110.6m customers, data services to 35.4m customers and mobile money services to 18.3m customers. The company had a turnover of $3.4 bn in the last financial year.

Over the past decade, Airtel Africa has expanded its network footprint enabling millions of people to access telecoms services and taken the lead in the rollout of robust 4G networks, helping to drive digitalization. The introduction of wireless home broad band has further helped service customers’ evolving needs. Airtel Africa’s mobile money services provide customers with exclusive assured float and a growing number of strategic partnerships enable cross-border money transfers. Airtel Africa has also launched a virtual card, further boosting financial inclusion.

Reflecting on the past 10 years, Raghunath Mandava, CEO, Airtel Africa, said: “Our vision is to enrich the lives of our customers. I want to take this opportunity to thank all our colleagues, partners, suppliers and distributors for their support as we have worked together to deliver on our purpose. In these challenging times, the Airtel Africa team along with our partners are working hard to provide our customers with reliable voice, data and mobile money services.”

