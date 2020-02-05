AIPs to hold Global Sports Journalists meeting in P/Harcourt in Oct., 2020

The Global Association of Sport Journalists, the International Sport Press Association (AIPS) has approved Port Harcourt as the venue of the AIPs World Executive Committee Meeting for October 2020.

The AIPS Global Executive Committee meeting is expected to attract Executive Council members from 70 countries from different continents of the world.

Also in October 2020, the AIPS Africa will hold her Congress in Port Harcourt, with members from all African countries in attendance.

The Global Body for Sport Press approved Port Harcourt as the host city for the two programmes during their ongoing 83rd Congress in Budapest, Hungary.

The AIPS Global Executive Committee meeting will decide the award winners for the AIPS Sport Media Awards for 2021.

For a better society

Total Views: 32 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

