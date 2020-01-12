Aguero makes history as Man City hit Villa for six

Sergio Aguero scored a hat-trick to become the highest foreign goalscorer in the English Premier League history as Manchester City produced a devastating performance to thrash Aston Villa, increasing the pressure on boss Dean Smith.

Pep Guardiola’s side were at their clinical best as they rattled in three goals in the space of 10 first-half minutes at Villa Park, before Gabriel Jesus added the fourth on the stroke of half-time.

Riyad Mahrez rolled in the first before the Algeria winger doubled the lead after Villa debutant Danny Drinkwater was caught in possession inside his own penalty area.

Aguero, who set up the first goal, made it 3-0 from 20 yards and, after Jesus’ goal from close range, added the fifth for his 176th Premier League goal – one more than former Arsenal and France striker Thierry Henry managed.

The Argentina forward, who joined City from Atletico Madrid in July 2011, completed his hat-trick in the closing stages after a mistake by Kortney Hause.

Aston Villa had started the day outside the relegation zone but end it one point from safety after an awful display.

Smith’s side, who have lost 13 of their 22 top-flight games, rarely threatened but did manage a consolation from an Anwar El Ghazi penalty.

Manchester City with this victory climb above Leicester City into second spot, 14 points behind leaders Liverpool.

