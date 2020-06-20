Agrobusiness: Stakeholders x-ray opportunities of investments in green bond

COMFORT EKELEM

Financial experts have highlighted opportunities available in the green bond market saying it will help the country achieve its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), while ensuring food security.

They however, stressed the need for the creation of financing solution through issuance of green bond by for the agricultural sector in order to sustain food security post COVID-19.

A green bond is a bond whose proceeds are used to fund environmentally friendly projects. These relatively new bonds are increasing increasing in popularity with investors at an exponential rate.

A new report by Climate Bonds Initiative shows that in 2019, green bond issuance hits $255 billion.

The stakeholders who spoke at a webinar session organized by FMDQ Holdings Plc, Financial Sector Deepening (FSD) Africa and Climate Bonds Initiative (CBI),themed, “Green Financing Opportunities for Agribusiness” said investment in green bond will help reduce the cost of development on the environment.

The session was the first green bond webinar here in Nigeria.

Executive Director, Risk Management, Access Bank Plc, Mr. Gregory Ovie Jobombe said, green bond is a great instrument for inclusive development, adding that the push for agric development is prime territory for green bond and green lending, while the whole value chain of agric has potential on green lending.

According to him, there is need for every bank to be involved in green lending in order to make impact in the economy. “It is not a competitive space but all of us must come to that in order to move ahead.

“Every little thing we do now will reduce the cost on the society in the future, this is fundamental. It is one of the drivers to why we are doing what we are doing in Access Bank, there are returns to be made, there are tax benefits. The most important of all is that it gives investors opportunity to contribute.

“We need every manufacturer in Nigeria to think green, we need a very bank in Nigeria to think green and the more all of are thinking green, we should begin to take those little steps, for an investor, investing green is them playing their own part in shifting that sustainability agenda for our country. For the issuer of course, like Access Bank, we will also have projects that have significant potentials.

“ Banks are part of the engines of many countries especially developing countries, we need banks lending actively to be able to support funding for Agric, for manufacturing and other sectors. We need to do that in a manner that is future proof. As time goes on, banks will be required to demonstrate the extent of greenness of their loan book. The more green your loan book is, the lower the capital impact because its been recognized as a very strong relationship between a lot of environmentally related issues.

“Greenbond has the ability support the growth of the sector, the most important stakeholder in the green bond is the issuer. For investors, there are returns to be made,” he said.

Speaking further, he maintained that Green bonds are like any other debt instruments, , adding that there is a huge opportunity to leverage the green capital bonds domestically or even internationally to be able to finance new ways of integrating to ensure food security in the long term.

In his view, Senior Financial Market Specialist, FSD Africa, Victor Nkiiri said, Climate finance helps limit the global warming by 1.5 degrees, adding that on the investor side, some of the benefits are the environmental benefits.

Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Director, Market Development, Climate Bonds Initiative, Justine Leigh- Bell maintained that food is the right product that can help reduce poverty if gotten right.

She said, as the largest producer of cassava in the world, this is a huge opportunity for Nigeria.

Executive Secretary, Financial Center for Sustainability Lagos, Emmanuel Etaderhi was of the view that agriculture is a very important segment of the Nigerian economy as it speaks to the 7th development goal of the nation.

“There is need to expand agriculture using modern methods so that we can improve the yields. There are several funds available from the United Nations framework convention on climate change,” he said.

