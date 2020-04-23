AGF commiserates with Buhari over Kyari”s demise

PAULETTE ORJIME-, Abuja

ACCOUNTANT General of the Federation (AGF), Ahmed Idris , has condoled President Muhammadu Buhari on the death of his Chief of Staff, Alhaji Abba Kyari.

Idris made this known in a statement sent to Daily Champion on Monday in Abuja by the Director Information, Press and Public Relations, Mr. Henshaw Ogubike in the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation.

AGF, in a letter of condolence to the President, said he received the sad news of Alhaji Abba Kyari’s demise with great shock.

Idris noted that the late Chief of Staff to the President lived a fulfilled life worthy of emulation by all, adding that his death was a monumental and irreparable loss to his family, the President and the whole country.

“Your Excellency, we should take consolation in the fact that death is inevitable and a path every human kind must pass through. We should be strengthened by the fact that the late Chief of Staff, Alhaji Abba Kyari died a Martyr (as a result of the COVID -19 pandemic and on a Friday) , ” he said.

AGF prayed Almighty Allah (SWA) to grant the soul of the departed Chief of Staff eternal rest in Jannatul Firdaus and give the President and the deceased family the fortitude to bear the painful and irreparable loss.

For a better society

Total Views: 109 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

