Agba Jalingo granted bail after 174 days in detention

A Federal High Court in Calabar has granted the publisher of Cross River Watch, Agba Jalingo, bail to the tune of N10 million.

The bail was granted on Thursday by Justice Sule Shuaibu following an application to that effect by his counsel, Attah Ochinke.

Jalingo is being prosecuted over alleged case of treasonable felony and attempt to topple Cross River State government, among other crimes.

The publisher was first arraigned on August 22, 2019, over a story alleging that the governor of Cross River State, Ben Ayade, diverted N500 million.

The money was said to be meant for the state’s microfinance bank.

Previous efforts to secure his bail failed.

The judge, Simon Amobeda, who denied him bail, later withdrew from the case following a leaked video in which he was said to have made a statement showing he had bias.

Jalingo’s bail was eventually granted after he had spent 174 days in detention.

For a better society

Total Views: 69 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

