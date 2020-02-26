Again! 40-yr-old man dies during sex in Anambra

The deceased residing at Ogboliolosi off Awka Road Inland town Onitsha allegedly took the unidentified 30-year-old lady to the hotel and lodged.

It was gathered that the deceased took an enhancement drug to help his manhood stand after all effort to arouse it naturally failed.

A statement by the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Haruna Mohammed read, “On the 24/2/2020 at about 0:03am, the manager of Plus view hotel in Onitsha reported at Central Police Station, Onitsha that one Paul Okwudili ‘m’ aged about 40years of Ogboliolosi off Awka Road Inland town Onitsha allegedly took a lady to the hotel and lodged.

“Minutes later the lady came out shouting for help and the hotel management who went to the room and discovered the man gasping for breath rushed him to St Charles Boromeo hospital Onitsha for medical attention where the victim was later confirmed dead by a medical Doctor on duty.

“The lady also claimed that the victim’s organ refused to stand initially, so he took drugs in her presence and that after sometimes the male organ got erected and they started the show but while having the intercourse she noticed that the man was behaving strange hence she ran out and shouted for help.

“Meanwhile, scene was visited by Police detectives attached to CPS Onitsha and photograph of the victim obtained.

“No marks of violence on the deceased body but some drugs were discovered in the hotel room reasonably suspected to be enhancement drugs. Corpse deposited at the hospital motuary for autopsy.”

He said that the unidentified lady was arrested while investigation is ongoing to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident.