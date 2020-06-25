Aftermath of Ondo Deputy Governor’s defection, Akeredolu sacks Ajayi’s aides

DAMISI OJO, Akure.

Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has ordered the immediate sacking of two aides attached to Mrs Ajewole Ajayi, wife of the embattled deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi.

￼A statement issued by Segun Ajiboye,the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor. gave the affected aides as Mr Omotunmise Tokunbo, Special Assistant to the wife of the deputy governor; and Mrs Erifeyiwa Shola Akinnugba, photographer attached to Mrs Ajayi.

Four other aides of the deputy governor were also relieved of their appointments with immediate effect.

Also, Akeredolu sacked two deputy governor’s media aides

They are Mr Samuel Ogunmusi, Personal Assistant, deputy governor; Mr Olomu Bayo, Special Assistant on Special Duties; Mr Olawale Abolade Mukaila, Special Assistant, Photography, and Mr Babatope Okeowo, Deputy Chief Press Secretary.

While wishing them luck in their future endeavours, the statement advised the affected aides to submit all government’s properties in their possession to the Chief of Staff to the Governor.

Akeredolu had earlier on Tuesday sacked Mr Allen Sowore, Special Assistant on New Media to the deputy governor.

Ajayi, who defected from All Progressives Congress (APC) on Sunday in his ward in Apoi at Ese-Odo Local Government Area of the state to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), vowed that he would not resign his position as deputy governor.

The ruling APC in the state had earlier urged the deputy governor to vacate his position honourably as he is now a member of the PDP.

