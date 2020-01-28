After 6weeks holiday, Reps adjourn plenary to mourn dead colleague

The House Representatives today resumed from 6weeks Christmas and New Year holiday, but had to adjourn plenary to mourn the death of colleague, Adamu Fagge from Jigawa state.
Fagge represented Garki/Bubara constituency of Jigawa State in the House of Representatives before his death. He died on the 31st of December, 2019.
The adjournment followed shortly after Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila made the announcement and customary one minute silence was observed in honour of the Fagge.
The house is expected to resume plenary on Wednesday.
