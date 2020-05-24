Africa’s Post-Covid Economic Recovery: Elumelu Moderates as Presidents of Senegal, Liberia, US Senator Coons, other Global Leaders Convene at UBA Africa Day Conversations 2020

The President of Senegal, H.E. Macky Sall, President of Liberia, H.E George Weah and United States Senator Chris Coons will form part of a High-Level Leadership Panel to be moderated by the Chairman, United Bank for Africa (UBA) and Founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation, to discuss Africa’s economic recovery in the 2020 edition of UBA’s Africa Conversations.

The African Presidents and global leaders will be joined on the panel by other global leaders including the President & Chairman of the Board of Directors of the African Export–Import Bank (AFREXIMBANK), Professor Benedict Okey Oramah; President, International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Peter Maurer and President and Founder, Africa CEO Forum, Amir Ben Yahmed.

Together, the leading voices will speak on Monday, May 25th, 2020, on the theme ‘Emphasising Economic Collaboration: Restructuring and Repositioning for the New African Order,’ This will be the second edition of the symposium organised annually by UBA, in celebration of Africa Day.

The event will be held virtually starting at 3pm WAT and interested participants register on the UBA website here.

Africa Day is celebrated worldwide on May 25th, to showcase the diversity and beauty of Africa and its people and at UBA with footprint in 20 African countries, the development, growth and unity of the continent remains the core of the bank’s focus.

