Africa’s COVID-19 cases over 175,000 –WHO

The World Health Organisation, WHO, says the number of confirmed Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Africa has risen to over 175, 000.

The WHO Regional Office for Africa in Brazzaville, Congo, gave the update on Saturday on its official twitter handle @WHOAFRO.

“There are over 175,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases on the African continent – with more than 77,000 recoveries and 4,800 deaths,’’ it said.

WHO said that South Africa, Nigeria and Algeria had the highest reported cases on the continent.

According to the organisation, South Africa had 43,434 cases and 908 deaths, followed by Nigeria with 11, 844 confirmed cases and 333 deaths, while Algeria had 9,935 confirmed cases and 690 deaths.

It said Ghana had 9,168 reported cases and 42 deaths, while Cabo Verde recorded 7,392 confirmed cases and 205 deaths.

WHO noted that Lesotho, Seychelles and Namibia were countries currently with the lowest confirmed cases in the region.

It said Lesotho had only four confirmed cases with zero death, Seychelles had 11 reported cases and zero death, while Namibia recorded 25 confirmed cases also with no death.

The organisation said that it had signed an agreement with Cabo Verde on COVID-19 response.

“Cabo Verde Ministry of Health and WHO just signed a USD 650 financial agreement to support the COVID-19 response in the country.

“Funds will strengthen laboratory capacity in St Vicente and Santiago Islands, and will also reinforce human resources capacity in health centres,’’ it said.

Source: NAN

